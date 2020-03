Clickable underLink

coothead: coothead: does this help…

Thank you for your help, coothead.

it works fine at http://form.kr/dest/under/overFix.php.

When I do scroll down, the 3 cyan color links, twiter, sitepoint, and facebook, are fixed on the top.

It works perfect, as I expected!

This time, I like to make a variation of it.

http://form.kr/dest/under/underFix.php is one of my trials for the variation…

(1) When I do scroll down, the yellow box which is going to google is fixed on the top, and the 3 cyan color links are moving with main contents.

(2) yellow box top position is “0px”

its top position is currently 50px in the trial link for showing the 3 cyan links.

(3) when I scroll down, yellow box should be under the 3 cyan links and .the main contents.

(yellow box will be actually hidden. but a user click it on the hidden area, then, it will go to google.

if any links are in the main contents, and click the links it will go to somewhere by links instead of going to google because main contents is over the yellow(hidden) box and yellow box is under the main contents.)

(4) The 3 cyan links are positioned that twitter is at leftmost, sitepoint is at center, and facebook is at right most.