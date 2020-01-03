Clickable link which is under another z-index

#1

I have a page at http://form.kr/test01/t3.php.

Under condition of that the page has “z-index:0”, “z-index:1”, and “z-index:2”, I like to make it like the following.

#2

Hi joon1,

“This site can’t be reached”

:slight_smile:

#3

You would be better off removing the link from its current position and have three separate layers instead and then position the link in the top right hand corner with a higher z-index.

You could probably cobble something together using pointer-events:none but its not supported by IE11.

It also depends on what other content is going in there and which areas are to e clickable etc.