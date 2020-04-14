Clickable link which is on the center horizontally and on the bottom vertically

joon1: joon1: I try to add “z-index:2” on the sitepoint link for making it clickable. but it seems not to work as I expected.

Z-index only applies to positioned elements and the Sitepoint link is not positioned. You need to add position:relative to the link before the z-index will take effect.

joon1: joon1: If you click on bottom of the page, it will go to google.com because there is stickyBottom going to google.com

Only if you click at the bottom 100px. On my large screen there is a lot of gray background at the bottom so your code makes little sense.

What you should have done is set the stickyBottom to take over the whole viewport (position:fixed with top,left,right and bottom set to a value of zero) and set its z-index below all other elements on the page and then the blank section of the bottom of the page will always take you to google no matter how short it is. If content goes below the fold then there will be no blank screen to click anyway and the link will be hidden underneath the page content.

Assuming that’s what you meant to do but I guess you may have wanted the green section to also go to google but I can’t second guess everything.

joon1: joon1: Although some cnn links which are going to cnn.com is sometimes hidden by the stickBottom, It’s okay because it is clickable when all scroll is downed

No that is not OK and goes against all design principles It’s almost like you are tricking someone on purpose. If you add position:relative to #main with a z-index of 2 then your stickyBottom will not obscure the links to CNN.

You also have a horizontal scrollbar on the viewport when none is needed because you have added width:100% to your footer making it 100% + 20px (padding) wide thus forcing a scrollbar. You do not need a width on static elements. remove the width and the horizontal scrollbar will disappear (this has been mentioned to you before ;)).

Note that ids are unique and you are not allowed to have 2 id="footer on your page.Use classes if you need to reuse styles.

I’m assuming you are just doing this for learning purposes so I should be a bit more lenient