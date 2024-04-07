I'm trying to click on <tbody> <tr> <td class = 'hidden' id = 'xxxx'> and pass that value to another URL. The table lists the game details. Each <tr> refers to a game file like '1002'. LIKE THIS. $("#cccr").on("click", "tbody tr", function() { window.location.href = 'basic.php?game='+$(this).attr('game'); }); BUT THIS JUST SENDS: basic.php?game=undefined I NEED IT TO SEND: window.location.href = 'basic.php?game=1002'; <style>.hidden {display: none;}</style> Data source for table #cccr is games.ajax, a JSON (array of objects) with 2000+ records, size = 384K, please no jquery: games.ajax : [ {"game":"1007","Date":"10/04/2008"}, {"game":"1002","Date":"12/14/2008"}, {"game":"1202","Date":"06/14/2010"} ] HTML: <table id = 'cccr'> <tbody> <tr> <td id = '1007' class = 'hidden'></td> </tr> <tr> <td id = '1002' class = 'hidden'></td> </tr> <tr> <td id = '1202' class = 'hidden'></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> HTML NOTES: <link href="https://unpkg.com/gridjs/dist/theme/mermaid.min.css" rel="stylesheet" > <script src="https://unpkg.com/gridjs/dist/gridjs.umd.js"></script> <script> new gridjs.Grid({ columns: [ { id: 'game', name: 'Name', hidden: true}, { id: 'Date', name: 'Date'}, { id: 'Event', name: 'Event'}, { id: 'White', name: 'White'}, { id: 'W_elo', name: 'W_elo'}, { id: 'Black', name: 'Black'}, { id: 'B_elo', name: 'B_elo'}, { id: 'Result', name: 'Result'} ], sort: true, search: true, fixedHeader: true, data: <?php include('assets/games.ajax');?> }).render(document.getElementById("cccr")); $("#cccr").on("click", "tbody tr", function() { window.location.href = 'basic.php?game='+$(this).attr('game'); }); </script>