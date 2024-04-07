Click on <tbody> <tr> <td class = 'hidden' id = 'xxxx'> and pass that value to another URL

JavaScript
1 
I'm trying to click on <tbody> <tr> <td class = 'hidden' id = 'xxxx'> 
and pass that value to another URL. 

The table lists the game details. 
Each <tr> refers to a game file like '1002'. 

LIKE THIS. 

$("#cccr").on("click", "tbody tr", function() { 
window.location.href = 'basic.php?game='+$(this).attr('game');
});

BUT THIS JUST SENDS: basic.php?game=undefined 

I NEED IT TO SEND: window.location.href = 'basic.php?game=1002';

<style>.hidden {display: none;}</style>

Data source for table #cccr is games.ajax, 
a JSON (array of objects) with 2000+ records, size = 384K,
 please no jquery:


games.ajax :
[
{"game":"1007","Date":"10/04/2008"},
{"game":"1002","Date":"12/14/2008"},
{"game":"1202","Date":"06/14/2010"}
]

HTML:
<table id = 'cccr'>
<tbody>

<tr> <td id = '1007' class = 'hidden'></td> </tr>
<tr> <td id = '1002' class = 'hidden'></td> </tr>
<tr> <td id = '1202' class = 'hidden'></td> </tr>

</tbody>
</table>

HTML NOTES:
 <link href="https://unpkg.com/gridjs/dist/theme/mermaid.min.css" rel="stylesheet" >
 <script src="https://unpkg.com/gridjs/dist/gridjs.umd.js"></script>
 
 <script>
 
 new gridjs.Grid({
 columns: [
 { id: 'game', name: 'Name', hidden: true}, 
 { id: 'Date', name: 'Date'}, 
 { id: 'Event', name: 'Event'}, 
 { id: 'White', name: 'White'}, 
 { id: 'W_elo', name: 'W_elo'}, 
 { id: 'Black', name: 'Black'}, 
 { id: 'B_elo', name: 'B_elo'}, 
 { id: 'Result', name: 'Result'}
 ],
 
  sort: true, search: true, fixedHeader: true,
 data: <?php include('assets/games.ajax');?>

 
}).render(document.getElementById("cccr"));

 </script>