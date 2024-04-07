I'm trying to click on <tbody> <tr> <td class = 'hidden' id = 'xxxx'>
and pass that value to another URL.
The table lists the game details.
Each <tr> refers to a game file like '1002'.
LIKE THIS.
$("#cccr").on("click", "tbody tr", function() {
window.location.href = 'basic.php?game='+$(this).attr('game');
});
BUT THIS JUST SENDS: basic.php?game=undefined
I NEED IT TO SEND: window.location.href = 'basic.php?game=1002';
<style>.hidden {display: none;}</style>
Data source for table #cccr is games.ajax,
a JSON (array of objects) with 2000+ records, size = 384K,
please no jquery:
games.ajax :
[
{"game":"1007","Date":"10/04/2008"},
{"game":"1002","Date":"12/14/2008"},
{"game":"1202","Date":"06/14/2010"}
]
HTML:
<table id = 'cccr'>
<tbody>
<tr> <td id = '1007' class = 'hidden'></td> </tr>
<tr> <td id = '1002' class = 'hidden'></td> </tr>
<tr> <td id = '1202' class = 'hidden'></td> </tr>
</tbody>
</table>
HTML NOTES:
<link href="https://unpkg.com/gridjs/dist/theme/mermaid.min.css" rel="stylesheet" >
<script src="https://unpkg.com/gridjs/dist/gridjs.umd.js"></script>
<script>
new gridjs.Grid({
columns: [
{ id: 'game', name: 'Name', hidden: true},
{ id: 'Date', name: 'Date'},
{ id: 'Event', name: 'Event'},
{ id: 'White', name: 'White'},
{ id: 'W_elo', name: 'W_elo'},
{ id: 'Black', name: 'Black'},
{ id: 'B_elo', name: 'B_elo'},
{ id: 'Result', name: 'Result'}
],
sort: true, search: true, fixedHeader: true,
data: <?php include('assets/games.ajax');?>
}).render(document.getElementById("cccr"));
$("#cccr").on("click", "tbody tr", function() {
window.location.href = 'basic.php?game='+$(this).attr('game');
});
</script>