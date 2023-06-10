Click on one element and by doing so click on another

I am trying to create secondary shortcut links for a primary link, so it would be easy to click this link along the lines of a very long webpage, instead scrolling up to the top of the page or click CTRL + Home every time.

I select the link to which I try to create shortcuts this way:

document.querySelector('#block-olivero-primary-local-tasks > div.block__content > nav > ul > li:nth-child(2) > a')

A shortcut link should be created alongside any heading. I create the shortcut links as follows.

const aTag = []; const allHs = document.querySelectorAll('h1, h2, h3, h4, h5, h6').forEach((heading, index) => { aTag[index] = document.createElement("a"); aTag[index].classList.add('chapterEditLink'); aTag[index].innerHTML = "Edit this chapter"; heading.after(aTag[index]); });

Credit for @PaulOB for this code.

I have tried to listen to a click event on one of the shortcut links for the sake of triggering a pseudo-click the primary link, as follows, but I failed.

document.querySelectorAll('chapterEditLink').addEventListener("click", goToEditMode() { document.querySelector('#block-olivero-primary-local-tasks > div.block__content > nav > ul > li:nth-child(2) > a').click(); });

Please suggest what have I done wrong.