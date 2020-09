Click on div please in Pure JS

Ok well, first of all your click event is not actually doing anything. Saying “click” isn’t telling the script what to do when it clicks. So setup an actual function to call when they click. Secondly, setInterval is designed to keep calling every X seconds. Since you are binding an event, and you only want to do it once, use setTimeout. Below is an example of how this all works…

// After 10 seconds, bind the click handler in the function 'myTimer' var myVar = window.setTimeout(myTimer, 10000); // Notice we use addEventListener to attach a click handler that when the div is clicked, it calls "doStuff" function function myTimer() { document.querySelector(".viva-o-brazil div:nth-child(12) div:nth-child(1) div:nth-child(16)").addEventListener("click", doStuff); } // Do something when the element is clicked function doStuff() { alert("Do stuff"); }

So with this script, you have to wait 10 seconds and then you can click your element and it will print an alert message.