ClearInterval() is not working?

I’m making a snake game and right now I’m trying to stop the game with a
clearInterval() function when the snake hits the boarder of the canvas. I have the function
checkForCollision() that checks the position of the snake.
function checkForCollision(newHeadX, newHeadY) {
//check the new head position to see if its collided
if(newHeadX < 0 || newHeadX > cvs.width ||
newHeadY < 0 || newHeadY > cvs.height) clearInterval(startGame);
}
You can see it takes the position of the snakes head is a parameter. The function is called every second within the
runGame function, which is set to repeat every second from the
startGame interval.
let startGame = setInterval(rungame, 1000);
You can see the logic that runs the snake movement here
switch(direction) {
case "left":
newHeadX -= unit; // Grab the next possible position
checkForCollision(newHeadX, newHeadY) // check that future position
drawSnake('#858585'); //undraw the snake
snake.unshift({x: newHeadX, y: newHeadY}); // add the new head
snake.pop(); // remove the tail
drawSnake('limegreen'); //draw the snake
break;
Now when the
newHeadX gets below zero. I watch the condition execute
clearInterval(rungame)
This should freeze the game before the snake can move outside the canvas. But it doesn’t? Even though I watch the condition execute the clear interval?