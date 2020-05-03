ClearInterval() is not working?

I’m making a snake game and right now I’m trying to stop the game with a clearInterval() function when the snake hits the boarder of the canvas. I have the function checkForCollision() that checks the position of the snake.

function checkForCollision(newHeadX, newHeadY) { //check the new head position to see if its collided if(newHeadX < 0 || newHeadX > cvs.width || newHeadY < 0 || newHeadY > cvs.height) clearInterval(startGame); }

You can see it takes the position of the snakes head is a parameter. The function is called every second within the runGame function, which is set to repeat every second from the startGame interval.

let startGame = setInterval(rungame, 1000);

You can see the logic that runs the snake movement here

switch(direction) { case "left": newHeadX -= unit; // Grab the next possible position checkForCollision(newHeadX, newHeadY) // check that future position drawSnake('#858585'); //undraw the snake snake.unshift({x: newHeadX, y: newHeadY}); // add the new head snake.pop(); // remove the tail drawSnake('limegreen'); //draw the snake break;

Now when the newHeadX gets below zero. I watch the condition execute clearInterval(rungame)

This should freeze the game before the snake can move outside the canvas. But it doesn’t? Even though I watch the condition execute the clear interval?

https://jsfiddle.net/07Lpozu2/