ClearInterval() is not working?

I’m making a snake game and right now I’m trying to stop the game with a clearInterval() function when the snake hits the boarder of the canvas. I have the function checkForCollision() that checks the position of the snake.

function checkForCollision(newHeadX, newHeadY) {
    //check the new head position to see if its collided
    if(newHeadX < 0 || newHeadX > cvs.width ||
       newHeadY < 0 || newHeadY > cvs.height) clearInterval(startGame);
}

You can see it takes the position of the snakes head is a parameter. The function is called every second within the runGame function, which is set to repeat every second from the startGame interval.

let startGame = setInterval(rungame, 1000);

You can see the logic that runs the snake movement here

switch(direction) {
        case "left":
            newHeadX -= unit; // Grab the next possible position
            checkForCollision(newHeadX, newHeadY) // check that future position
            drawSnake('#858585'); //undraw the snake
            snake.unshift({x: newHeadX, y: newHeadY}); // add the new head
            snake.pop(); // remove the tail
            drawSnake('limegreen'); //draw the snake
            break;

Now when the newHeadX gets below zero. I watch the condition execute clearInterval(rungame)
This should freeze the game before the snake can move outside the canvas. But it doesn’t? Even though I watch the condition execute the clear interval?

https://jsfiddle.net/07Lpozu2/