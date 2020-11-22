Clear Floats

I have spent much of the day trying to clear a float.

I have a phrase floated to the left, followed by a table in the centre. I then want the next phrase to be underneath these two items but it sits to the right of the table.

How do I clear the float.?

The div is “mydiv” and I thought I wanted something like

.mydiv after { clear:left; } or maybe clear both but it doesn’t work. Four <br>s does the trick, but that’s not the real answer is it?

The float is created by .insert {float:left;font-size:smaller;margin-left:5%;}

HTML

<div class="mydiv"><p class="insert">Here insert the Name and Description<br>of the Public Institution</p>
<table class="Institution">
 <tr>
  <td><p class="statscenter">* Ashton Under Lyne</p></td>
 </tr>
 <tr>
  <td><p class="statscenter">Union</p></td>
 </tr>
 <tr>
  <td><p class="statscenter">Workhouse</p></td>
 </tr>

</table>
</div>

<div class="spacebetweenparas"></div>
<br><br><br><br><p class="statscenter">The above mentioned Institute is situated with the Boundaries of the</p>

This is the page which appears to display as I would like it to:

Thanks

Then simply add clear:both to that element and it will move underneath.

Note that the html you posted is not very semantic.

Never (almost never) do this:

<div class="spacebetweenparas"></div>

You can achieve space by applying a bottom margin on the element above or a top margin on the element below. No need for unnecessary mark up.

Never (always never) do this either:

<br><br><br><br>

Breaks are for line breaks between phrases and not for making space. They are used to make text move to another line such as in a poem or address. They are not a substitute for using paragraphs and never a means to create space. (In the olden days a browser was allowed to ignore more than one break in a row as there is no criteria for when more than one break can be used.)

Create space using margins or padding on the existing elements you use.

Lastly the use of a table for the address is not semantic as tables are for tabular data and you basically just have an address which could be in a p tag and spans as follows.

<p><span>Ashton Under Lyne </span> <span>Union</span> <span Workhouse</span></p>

There is no element called after but I think you meant to the pseudo element called :after.

Commonly the ‘clearfix’ technique is applied to the parent of a div to contain the floats so must encompass the floated children and not the element you want cleared.

To use the :after element you have to supply some content with the content property otherwise it is empty and won’t have any effect.

e.g.

.mydiv:after {
content:" ";
clear:both;
}

There are better techniques today than using floats but I’ll leave that for another day :slight_smile:

Thanks for that; I didn’t think of using the element after the floated ones and I didn’t come across this anywhere by googling.

I have removed the div class=“spacebetweenparas”></div

The four brs were only there to enable the page to be depicted as I wished the forum to see it.

I noted your comments about the table being really an address, but I did think this was the best option as I wanted the three lines underneath to be of equal length, as if they had been put there to be written on, and underlining the text doesn’t do the job as I would like. The line under Union and Workhouse should be the same length as the one under Ashton under Lyne

Is there a - not too complex- way to draw a line of equal length for the three lines? Or is using the bottom border of a table cell the better option in this instance.