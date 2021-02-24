Clear Floats

certificates: certificates: If I use it, there is a very big space between the word “for” and the block.

The top margin would have made little difference to the vertical position as you have 1em bottom margin on the element above so they will collapse into one margin anyway.

It looks as though I typed that rule out the wrong way around regarding the horizontal margins as it should be 43.5% for the left margin.

I believe the bottom margin of 25px was actually taken from your previous code as I would not have made that up.

If you want to control all margins for that element then use this:

margin: 0 0 0 43.5%;

(top, right, bottom, left)

Remember that p elements come with default vertical margins so you need to explicitly set them to what you want.

The left value of 43.5% is a bit of a magic number and you should try and avoid using measurements like that as they only work for the specific case in hand and should anything change then alignment no longer matches. You are probably ok in this case but its something to be aware of. Generally avoid magic numbers that rely on something always else being there in order for them to work.

You are looking to center the element so you could use this trick.

.center1861description{ margin:0 0 0 50%; transform:translateX(-50%); }

That will align it centrally as your 43.5% is a bit out.