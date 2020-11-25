Clear Floats

Thanks for that; I didn’t think of using the element after the floated ones and I didn’t come across this anywhere by googling.

I have removed the div class=“spacebetweenparas”></div

The four brs were only there to enable the page to be depicted as I wished the forum to see it.

I noted your comments about the table being really an address, but I did think this was the best option as I wanted the three lines underneath to be of equal length, as if they had been put there to be written on, and underlining the text doesn’t do the job as I would like. The line under Union and Workhouse should be the same length as the one under Ashton under Lyne

Is there a - not too complex- way to draw a line of equal length for the three lines? Or is using the bottom border of a table cell the better option in this instance.

http://www.c5d.co.uk/descriptionworkhouse1861.php