Clear Floats

I have spent much of the day trying to clear a float.

I have a phrase floated to the left, followed by a table in the centre. I then want the next phrase to be underneath these two items but it sits to the right of the table.

How do I clear the float.?

The div is “mydiv” and I thought I wanted something like

.mydiv after {

clear:left;

} or maybe clear both but it doesn’t work. Four

s does the trick, but that’s not the real answer is it?

The float is created by .insert {float:left;font-size:smaller;margin-left:5%;}

HTML

<div class="mydiv"><p class="insert">Here insert the Name and Description<br>of the Public Institution</p> <table class="Institution"> <tr> <td><p class="statscenter">* Ashton Under Lyne</p></td> </tr> <tr> <td><p class="statscenter">Union</p></td> </tr> <tr> <td><p class="statscenter">Workhouse</p></td> </tr> </table> </div> <div class="spacebetweenparas"></div> <br><br><br><br><p class="statscenter">The above mentioned Institute is situated with the Boundaries of the</p>

This is the page which appears to display as I would like it to:

Thanks