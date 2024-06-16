"Clean URLs" in Drupal setup

Hi, I’m just installing a few different CMSes on my localhost test machine, to play around and learn about each. Drupal has installed fine, but I’ve got this warning during the final configuration process:

Clean URLs Disabled
Your server is capable of using clean URLs, but it is not enabled. Using clean URLs gives an improved user experience and is recommended.

It’s only a warning, so I could just ignore it, but I’d rather have things neat and tidy before I proceed. I’ve looked for info online, of course. There’s a link to this info from the warning on the setup page. I tried a few things from there, but I didn’t find it very clearly explained, and didn’t understand where to put things, even if I was picking up the right stuff. I’ve also consulted ChatGPT (which only confused me a bit more, to be honest), so I’ll just reach out for some (hopefully friendly) human advice here :man_student:t3:

Simplest thing is maybe just to paste the current config file. I’ve got it as a standalone subdomain. That’s working fine. Just these rewrite rules that I don’t fully understand, and what I’ve read hasn’t clarified too much. The rewrite module is enabled, by the way. I’ve read some confusing stuff about needing to use an .htaccess file (which I’ve read elsewhere is a security risk), and in other places precisely not to use .htaccess. It’s all as clear as mud :man_shrugging:t4:

# Configuration for drupalbox.local
<VirtualHost *:87>
    ServerName drupalbox.local
    DocumentRoot /var/www/drupalbox
    ServerAdmin webmaster@localhost

    # Redirect all HTTP requests to HTTPS
    RewriteEngine On
    RewriteCond %{HTTPS} !=on
    RewriteRule ^/?(.*) https://drupalbox.local/$1 [R=301,L]

    ErrorLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/drupalbox_error.log
    CustomLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/drupalbox_access.log combined
</VirtualHost>

<VirtualHost *:443>
    ServerName drupalbox.local
    ServerAdmin webmaster@localhost
    DocumentRoot /var/www/drupalbox

    SSLEngine on
    SSLCertificateFile /etc/ssl/certs/drupalbox.crt
    SSLCertificateKeyFile /etc/ssl/private/drupalbox.key

    <Directory /var/www/drupalbox>
        Options Indexes FollowSymLinks
        AllowOverride All
        Require all granted
    </Directory>

    ErrorLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/drupalbox_error.log
    CustomLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/drupalbox_access.log combined
</VirtualHost>
Sorry, I should have added that i did try including this code in the file, but didn’t really know where I needed to be putting it. I think the last place I had it was between the tags in the 443 block, but I tried a few places.

RewriteEngine on
RewriteBase /
RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-f
RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-d
RewriteCond %{REQUEST_URI} !=/favicon.ico
RewriteRule ^ index.php [L]