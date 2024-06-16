"Clean URLs" in Drupal setup

Hi, I’m just installing a few different CMSes on my localhost test machine, to play around and learn about each. Drupal has installed fine, but I’ve got this warning during the final configuration process:

Clean URLs Disabled

Your server is capable of using clean URLs, but it is not enabled. Using clean URLs gives an improved user experience and is recommended.

It’s only a warning, so I could just ignore it, but I’d rather have things neat and tidy before I proceed. I’ve looked for info online, of course. There’s a link to this info from the warning on the setup page. I tried a few things from there, but I didn’t find it very clearly explained, and didn’t understand where to put things, even if I was picking up the right stuff. I’ve also consulted ChatGPT (which only confused me a bit more, to be honest), so I’ll just reach out for some (hopefully friendly) human advice here

Simplest thing is maybe just to paste the current config file. I’ve got it as a standalone subdomain. That’s working fine. Just these rewrite rules that I don’t fully understand, and what I’ve read hasn’t clarified too much. The rewrite module is enabled, by the way. I’ve read some confusing stuff about needing to use an .htaccess file (which I’ve read elsewhere is a security risk), and in other places precisely not to use .htaccess. It’s all as clear as mud