Clean or pure web?

sibertius: sibertius: This extra latency consumes extra energy and more expensive servers

Often it also slows down the site or app.

More impact on the environment sooner or later

There is a moving tipping point where “pure” or “shortcut” is more profitable. So profitable in short term can lead to unprofitable in long term and vice versa.

Asking for help (forum, AI, vendors etc) may be harder and more costly for an unknown “plugin”

I’ve never had a framework that requires a “more expensive server”. Servers are built with capacity. Capacity that uses power whether or not you’re storing extra bytes or not. You dont build a server for a site; you put sites into an existing server.

Not been an observed problem for me. But to be fair, i’m not one to care about microseconds worth of time that most modern internet speeds accomplish this extra load.

I fail to see significant enough value in this impact to bat an eyelash at. Which, incidentally, is probably more of an environmental impact than a couple of kilobytes being sent over the wire.

I don’t… see how there’s a changing value over time.

If you’re trying to rewrite the plugin, this is true, but if the plugin is doing something you would struggle to do as a coder yourself, then… there’s where your ‘may be harder’ exists, and is an impossibility to render a universal judgement on.

I’m curious now. Have you actually done the math on all these environmental impacts you talk about? The microseconds and number of bytes relative to the average? The difference between that and… I dont know… the amount of extra computer time and thus power you have to put in in front of a online PC screen to replicate the effects of the code in ‘pure’ web? Where’s the balance point?