I have a feeling to be an odd bird when it comes to web development. Not using frameworks, avoiding javascript libraries, using compiled instead of interpreted language. Using vanilla of everything. And being obsessed by speed and security. And trying to be as friendly as possible to the environment.

Until i found this article that goes beyond my oddity. Interesting reading for enhancing my own bird status.

My main reasons for thinking small is speed, environment, maintenance problem with frameworks and dependencies when it comes new versions.

What do you think of “clean or pure web”? Why spend weeks for something you can achieve in hours with shortcuts? Or is it only money that talks?