Classes and Subclasses

Engine44: Engine44: .category.green. But that syntax is wrong, i’m sure.

That rule would apply to this html:

<div class="category green">Me</div>

If you want a child of category to be targeted then you need the descendant selector (a space):

e.g. .category .green{}

That would target html like this:

<div class="category"> <div class="green">Me</div> <div class="red">Not Me</div> <div>Or Me</div> </div>

Of course you could just use .green if there weren’t any specificity issues or the class wasn’t used in other constructs that you didn’t want to target.