Classes and arrow functions es2019

Doing a search to see where we are currently with classes and private methods and came across this sitepoint article https://www.sitepoint.com/javascript-private-class-fields/

It appears you can now define methods with arrow functions bound to this, which came as a bit of a surprise.

One difference is arrow methods are defined as if inside of a constructor and are created on the instance rather than the prototype

Just some tests

Arrow method

class Test1 { a = 10 // created on the instance loggit = () => { console.log(this.a) } } const test1 = new Test1() test1.loggit() // expect undefined get 10 console.dir(test1) /* Test1 a: 10 loggit: () => { console.log(this.a) } __proto__: Object */

Prototype method

class Test2 { a = 30 // created on the prototype loggit() { console.log(this.a) } } const test2 = new Test2() test2.loggit() // expect 30 get 30 console.dir(test2) /* Test2 a: 30 __proto__: constructor: class Test2 loggit: ƒ loggit() __proto__: Object */

Object Literal

Arrow function will still fail here

const testLiteral = { a : 20, loggit: () => { console.log(this.a) // this is found on window } } testLiteral.loggit() // expect undefined get undefined

Just thought I would share.