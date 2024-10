I am trying to understand why the new class is not applied after the change. I see the new class name in my console but color of the element is not changing.

console.log(“I am inside my function”);

const element = document.getElementById(“someid”);

element.classList.remove(“class1”);

element.classList.add(“class2”);

console.log(element.className);

Output in the console shows “class2”. Am I doing something wrong?