Class inheritance

I mean, if I have a class
.parent {/*something*/} and also class
.child {/*something*/}, have I an ability to declare inheritance of .child from .parent?
Actually I never heard about something like that. But any way, I am not expert in CSS.
It’s a value you can give a number of CSS properties, I’ll point you to Mozilla Dev for a brief explanation:
No, that is absolutelly not what I mean. I mean styles inheritance, not included elements.
Not sure what the question really is, hopefully this could be closer:
I have element
<p class="parent">. And I could to have also element
<p class="parent child">. In this case my element inherits all style properties from .parent and extends it with .child. But I would to have
<p class="child"> and declare inheritance of .child from .parent in CSS-file.
Is that possible at all?
If it was possible to declare inheritance for elements or classes outside the grand-parent/parent - child relation, it would be news to me. (If I finally understand you correctly.)
I think you need to use Javascript to work around the style parsing.
If you install the less preprocessor it could be done at the coding stage which then is compiled to standard css where the “inheritance” is just duplicated properties and values in the “inheriting” classes.
Check out the use of its Mixins feature:
http://lesscss.org/features/#mixins-feature
Thanks. But practically that is also modifying with Java Script. So, you mean pure CSS can’t directly inherit?
Right, CSS elements can’t influence each other’s properties cross elements, so to speak.
It’s called Cascading Style Sheets for a reason.
Still not sure what you’re after, I should mention there is also “css variables” you could explore the use of:
Thanks again. Very interesting information.
CSS is all about inheritance, it’s what “Cascading” is.
But inheritace goes only from parent/ancestor to child. It is not passed between siblings or unrelated elements.
Maybe if you explain specifically what you want to to achieve, with working examples of html and styles, there will be a way.