Class inheritance

I mean, if I have a class
.parent {/*something*/} and also class
.child {/*something*/}, have I an ability to declare inheritance of .child from .parent?
Actually I never heard about something like that. But any way, I am not expert in CSS.
I mean, if I have a class
.parent {/*something*/} and also class
.child {/*something*/}, have I an ability to declare inheritance of .child from .parent?
Actually I never heard about something like that. But any way, I am not expert in CSS.
It’s a value you can give a number of CSS properties, I’ll point you to Mozilla Dev for a brief explanation:
No, that is absolutelly not what I mean. I mean styles inheritance, not included elements.
Not sure what the question really is, hopefully this could be closer:
I have element
<p class="parent">. And I could to have also element
<p class="parent child">. In this case my element inherits all style properties from .parent and extends it with .child. But I would to have
<p class="child"> and declare inheritance of .child from .parent in CSS-file.
Is that possible at all?
If it was possible to declare inheritance for elements or classes outside the grand-parent/parent - child relation, it would be news to me. (If I finally understand you correctly.)
I think you need to use Javascript to work around the style parsing.