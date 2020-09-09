Class inheritance

I mean, if I have a class .parent {/*something*/} and also class .child {/*something*/}, have I an ability to declare inheritance of .child from .parent?

Actually I never heard about something like that. But any way, I am not expert in CSS.

It’s a value you can give a number of CSS properties, I’ll point you to Mozilla Dev for a brief explanation:

No, that is absolutelly not what I mean. I mean styles inheritance, not included elements.

Not sure what the question really is, hopefully this could be closer:

I have element <p class="parent">. And I could to have also element <p class="parent child">. In this case my element inherits all style properties from .parent and extends it with .child. But I would to have <p class="child"> and declare inheritance of .child from .parent in CSS-file.

Is that possible at all?

If it was possible to declare inheritance for elements or classes outside the grand-parent/parent - child relation, it would be news to me. (If I finally understand you correctly.)

I think you need to use Javascript to work around the style parsing.