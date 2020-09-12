Class inheritance

Am a little late here. But perhaps it may make it easier to understand if you thought about it differently.

CSS a class is not the same as a programatical ‘class’ and more of a level of specificity. from lowest to highest:

* (no specific)

TAG ( specific to that particular TAG)

. ( a class, specific to ANY element with that tag)

# (an id, theoretically each id should only be used once per document, and thusly is the most specific)

Now… CSS stands for CASCADING style script. The CASCADING beign the operative term.

an HTML element will inherit the properties from the element wrapped around it , UNLESS they are overridden in a style sheet; and using the rules of specificity described earlier.

in essense , if you wrote a rule for .parent ALL DECENDENT elements in the HTML would inherit those properties, unless wrote .child rules to override them. In other words, if you have an element .parent and INSIDE IT another element .child you should think of .child as only needing to define the additional and exceptions to .parent. but if the .child element is not INSIDE the .parent element in the HTML then it will not have inherited anything from parent.

hope that helps