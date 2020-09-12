Class inheritance

igor_g: igor_g: I have element <p class="parent"> . And I could to have also element <p class="parent child"> . In this case my element inherits all style properties from .parent and extends it with .child. But I would to have <p class="child"> and declare inheritance of .child from .parent in CSS-file.

How I’m interpreting that, you are looking for inheritance between CSS selectors, not HTML elements.

As explained, that’s not how things work.

Inheritance goes from an HTML element to its sub-elements.

Individual rules/selectors in a CSS are unrelated, except in the case of an @ query, where rules belong together within the scope of that query, but are still independant within that scope.

So reading between the lines, you have elements: <p class="parent"> and <p class="parent child"> .

These two p elements can’t validly be parent and child within the HTML, so I assume they are either siblings or unrelated, but you want to give them both the same CSS style rule.

The simple answer is: give both elements the same class, and style that class as you wish in the CSS.

Or is there more to this question?