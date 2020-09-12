Class inheritance

I mean, if I have a class
.parent {/*something*/} and also class
.child {/*something*/}, have I an ability to declare inheritance of .child from .parent?
Actually I never heard about something like that. But any way, I am not expert in CSS.
It’s a value you can give a number of CSS properties, I’ll point you to Mozilla Dev for a brief explanation:
No, that is absolutelly not what I mean. I mean styles inheritance, not included elements.
Not sure what the question really is, hopefully this could be closer:
I have element
<p class="parent">. And I could to have also element
<p class="parent child">. In this case my element inherits all style properties from .parent and extends it with .child. But I would to have
<p class="child"> and declare inheritance of .child from .parent in CSS-file.
Is that possible at all?
If it was possible to declare inheritance for elements or classes outside the grand-parent/parent - child relation, it would be news to me. (If I finally understand you correctly.)
I think you need to use Javascript to work around the style parsing.
If you install the less preprocessor it could be done at the coding stage which then is compiled to standard css where the “inheritance” is just duplicated properties and values in the “inheriting” classes.
Check out the use of its Mixins feature:
http://lesscss.org/features/#mixins-feature
Thanks. But practically that is also modifying with Java Script. So, you mean pure CSS can’t directly inherit?
Right, CSS elements can’t influence each other’s properties cross elements, so to speak.
It’s called Cascading Style Sheets for a reason.
Still not sure what you’re after, I should mention there is also “css variables” you could explore the use of:
Thanks again. Very interesting information.
CSS is all about inheritance, it’s what “Cascading” is.
But inheritace goes only from parent/ancestor to child. It is not passed between siblings or unrelated elements.
Maybe if you explain specifically what you want to to achieve, with working examples of html and styles, there will be a way.
And to clarify - it’s all driven by the element’s inheritance/specificity. css rules have nothing to do with each other.
They all act individually against the elements in the page. Which rules get applied depend on the specificity of the rule (the more specific, the more likely it is to get applied) and the order it’s placed in the style sheet (for two rules with the same specificity, the one that appears last will get precedence)
Exactly that I’ve mean. If to take CSS-styles as kind of objects, could this objects to inherit each other? It seems not…
No because in programming parlance, css rules are more like properties, not objects. The html elements are the objects.
Am a little late here. But perhaps it may make it easier to understand if you thought about it differently.
CSS a class is not the same as a programatical ‘class’ and more of a level of specificity. from lowest to highest:
* (no specific)
TAG ( specific to that particular TAG)
. ( a class, specific to ANY element with that tag)
# (an id, theoretically each id should only be used once per document, and thusly is the most specific)
Now… CSS stands for CASCADING style script. The CASCADING beign the operative term.
an HTML element will inherit the properties from the element wrapped around it , UNLESS they are overridden in a style sheet; and using the rules of specificity described earlier.
in essense , if you wrote a rule for .parent ALL DECENDENT elements in the HTML would inherit those properties, unless wrote .child rules to override them. In other words, if you have an element .parent and INSIDE IT another element .child you should think of .child as only needing to define the additional and exceptions to .parent. but if the .child element is not INSIDE the .parent element in the HTML then it will not have inherited anything from parent.
hope that helps