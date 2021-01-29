Class and ID

HTML & CSS
#1

Can you have a class with a z-index of say 1, and its ID -1? Like :


<div class="myClass" id="myID"></div>

.myClass {

z-index:1;

}

#myID {

z-index:-1;

}
#2

Asking cause, I’d like to be able to hover over the image to have the speech bubble show while having the blurred halo on her.

#3

can you do it? yes.
What will happen?
If I recall correctly, the div will have a z-index of -1.
Why?
The div receives both CSS rules, but the ID-based rule is more specific than the class-based one (since there can be only one element with a given ID, but potentially many with a given class), and so the more specific rule is applied.

CSS attributes are unique and overwriting. If multiple rules apply z-indexes to an element, the element ends up with exactly one z-index, in the same way that applying color: blue and color: red to an element doesn’t make text purple, it makes it either blue or red.

#4

I already gave you an example of how to do that but you have reverted back to using your methods again:(

You are still using separate empty elements that have no structure and are not semantic and have no intrinsic relationship with each other.

Html is not like drawing a picture :slight_smile:

You can fix this latest example by adding pointer-events:none to .blur but you could have achieved the result without the separate div if you’d studied my previous example :slight_smile:

1 Like