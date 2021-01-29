Class and ID

can you do it? yes.

What will happen?

If I recall correctly, the div will have a z-index of -1.

Why?

The div receives both CSS rules, but the ID-based rule is more specific than the class-based one (since there can be only one element with a given ID, but potentially many with a given class), and so the more specific rule is applied.

CSS attributes are unique and overwriting. If multiple rules apply z-indexes to an element, the element ends up with exactly one z-index, in the same way that applying color: blue and color: red to an element doesn’t make text purple, it makes it either blue or red.