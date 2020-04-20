Clarifying some JavaScript coding style

Hello,

By analyzing the peaces of codes below I had come to a conclusion that few things aren’t clear to me which need clarification. They are excerpt from an Adobe’s PS script.

At the first code sample, statements inside the function append are separated by comma instead by semicolon, but, if you notice, only if they are in one line. If a statement begins on a new line, there is no comma separation.

Does this mean that the usage of comma instead of semicolon inside function is completely valid and no statement separator at all if placed on a new line?

stID = stringIDToTypeID; function append(par1, par2) { aR = new ActionReference(), aD = new ActionDescriptor() aR.putProperty(stID('property'), stID(par2 || 'pattern')), aR.putClass(stID 'application')) aD.putReference(stID('null'), aR), aD.putPath(stID('to'), File(dpt + ht + 'someFolder/' + par1)) aD.putBoolean(stID('append'), true), executeAction(stID('set'), aD, DialogModes.NO) }

At the second code sample the function expression is wrapped in parentheses followed by a JS property. Is this an IIFE or something else that I don’t know of?

(w = wh('grp1', 'Width')).active = true

At the third code sample, simply what are the + symbols placed in front of the w object?

if ((w = +w.text) && !isNaN(+w)) {...}

Thanks