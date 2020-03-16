Chryptography-safe alphanumeric string

I’m having trouble with “binary byte”.

My understanding is that essentially everything boils down to a whole lot of “on - off”, “true - false”, “zero - one”, “open - closed” bits - i.e. binary circuitry switches.

I admit I can struggle with base ten math at times so no guarantees this is correct, but if base 64 is expressed not with 0-1A-z etc. but with only zeroes and ones - binary

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64

or 000000 to 111111 bits are needed

A byte is 8 bits, i.e. in binary, 8 places

or 00000000 to 11111111

Anyway, hopefully that helps some. Sorry if I’m totally off-topic out in left field.