Chrome: Uncaught (in promise) DOMException: The element has no supported sources

No your issue is that you are linking to a weird URL that isn’t actually a sound file? So I replaced the link to an actual MP3 file and it works fine. You can see it here. Notice how I only change the URL.

The error in question typically pops up if the URL is invalid or is blocked by CORS. Since the URL didn’t look like an actual sound file, I can only guess your URL is not one that will work as you intend it to.

Check out my edit of your code here…

https://jsfiddle.net/s1ej389b/

Good luck!