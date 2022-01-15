Chrome extensions and Node.js and Express.js

The chrome extension uses a V8 engine, and Node.js also uses the same engine. When programmers build chrome extensions do they use node.js and experss.js?
The Chrome browser uses the V8 engine.
Nope. These are two entirely different contexts. The V8 engine is integrated into a number of independent projects which have nothing to do with each other.
When you write a Chrome extension, it is run in the context of the Chrome browser. Any JavaScript in your Chrome extension is executed in the V8 engine integrated in Chrome.
When you write a Node app, any server-side JavaScript is executed in the V8 engine integrated in Node.
The Chrome browser knows nothing of Node or express. And likewise, your node/express app knows nothing of the Chrome browser.
If you are a bit confused as to what Node is, you can check out the first couple of paragraphs of this article:
If someone wants to want to build a chrome extension in Node+Express+MongoDB, would that be possible?
Not really. Those technologies run on a server, not in your browser (as a Chrome extension does).
You could of course make an API using Node, Express & MongoDB, which runs on a server somewhere, then have your Chrome extension fetch data from that.
Got it, Thank you so much.