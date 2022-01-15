Chrome extensions and Node.js and Express.js

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: The chrome extension uses a V8 engine

A typo, presumably. This should be:

The Chrome browser uses the V8 engine.

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: Node.js also uses the same engine

This is correct.

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: When programmers build chrome extensions do they use node.js and experss.js?

Nope. These are two entirely different contexts. The V8 engine is integrated into a number of independent projects which have nothing to do with each other.

When you write a Chrome extension, it is run in the context of the Chrome browser. Any JavaScript in your Chrome extension is executed in the V8 engine integrated in Chrome.

When you write a Node app, any server-side JavaScript is executed in the V8 engine integrated in Node.

The Chrome browser knows nothing of Node or express. And likewise, your node/express app knows nothing of the Chrome browser.

Does that make sense?

If you are a bit confused as to what Node is, you can check out the first couple of paragraphs of this article: