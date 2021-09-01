Chrome: Disable Auto Sign-in to Twitter

How do you do this?
Preventing the dialog box from popping up.
“Sign in as”
Before you suggest an answer, check if the answer works for you.
I assume this is because you’ve signed into twitter from Chrome on a couple of accounts before and told it to remember your password…
Manage passwords - Computer - Google Chrome Help
You may have saved your credentials in Chrome. Check out this tutorial to remove them.
