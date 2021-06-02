Chrome: Disable Auto Sign-in to Twitter

Community
#1

How do you do this?

Preventing the dialog box from popping up.

“Sign in as”

Before you suggest an answer, check if the answer works for you.

#2

I assume this is because you’ve signed into twitter from Chrome on a couple of accounts before and told it to remember your password…
Manage passwords - Computer - Google Chrome Help

#3

You may have saved your credentials in Chrome. Check out this tutorial to remove them.