Chrome DevTools Issue

I’ve somehow managed to make DevTools in Chrome show only a cropped part of my screen. I was futzing around with a Chrome extension to allow me to capture a scrolled page before this happened.

I have an HTML file open in VS Code then right-click and choose Open with Live Server. The page displays without being cropped; but when I right-click and choose Inspect, I get a cropped image of my screen instead of the full image (see ss). This means that I cannot inspect anything but the cropped area. Searching hasn’t revealed an answer.



Can anyone help?