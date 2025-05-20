Chrome DevTools Issue

I’ve somehow managed to make DevTools in Chrome show only a cropped part of my screen. I was futzing around with a Chrome extension to allow me to capture a scrolled page before this happened.

I have an HTML file open in VS Code then right-click and choose Open with Live Server. The page displays without being cropped; but when I right-click and choose Inspect, I get a cropped image of my screen instead of the full image (see ss). This means that I cannot inspect anything but the cropped area. Searching hasn’t revealed an answer.

Can anyone help?

That’s in device emulation mode, see it’s gone to the size of iPhone 12 Pro.
You can toggle the mode on/off with that second icon above the inspect panel.
As a side note, it’s showing your page isn’t responsive to mobiles.

Thanks, Sam. I’m not familiar enough with DevTools to spot that. I must have fat fingered something.

I have the entire screen displayed now, but I have to scroll to get to all of it. Is there a way to make the screen appear without having to scroll?