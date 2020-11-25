Chrome Dev Tools Question

This may be the wrong place to ask this, sorry. I’m trying to use the Inspect feature of Chrome Dev Tools. More specifically I want to view the CSS of an element when it is in the Hover state. I can put the element in the Hover state but it does no good. The CSS doesn’t change and stays in its normal state. If I click on the element, it goes to its Active mode. I don’t know the correct sequence of steps to view the Hover state CSS. Thanks.