Chrome Dev Tools Question

#1

This may be the wrong place to ask this, sorry. I’m trying to use the Inspect feature of Chrome Dev Tools. More specifically I want to view the CSS of an element when it is in the Hover state. I can put the element in the Hover state but it does no good. The CSS doesn’t change and stays in its normal state. If I click on the element, it goes to its Active mode. I don’t know the correct sequence of steps to view the Hover state CSS. Thanks.

#2

forcing the state to hover will do what you want - IF the css is applied to that element. Are you sure it’s applied to that element, and not a container of that element?

#3

I can hover over the element and it changes as it should. The Hover CSS is applied to the element.

http://development.katholiekalmere.nl/kalendar/

#4

(What element are you trying to inspect? Link’s no good to me if i don’t know what you’re trying to look at.)

#5

I would like to view the CSS of the Hover state of any of the navigation links in the navbar. Thanks.

#6

And what happens when you force the Hover state on the <li> containing the link?

#7

Note that when you are hovering on an element, you are also hovering on every container OF that element - so if forcing the state on the specific element doesn’t get you what you want, work your way back up the chain until it does.

#8

That’s the answer. I needed to move up one level. Thank you very much.