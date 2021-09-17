Choosing layout/design for my content (informative website)

sibertius: sibertius: pyxxel: pyxxel: I’m in the process of designing a “software support” type website where the main purpose will be its FAQ section with lots of tips, step-by-step guides, I use a 3 level approach. Main menu, sub menus and then accordions.

https://static.go4webdev.org/drycss Note that you can have screenshots and movies inside the accordions. It makes it cleaner.

Neat! I looked into accordions too, but for my use opted against it since there will be so much opening/closing. And I think a lot of visitors will just browse through the FAQ and stop wherever they find something interesting, so I’ve decided to use a nested-sidebar nav like the one used on the documentation pages of the Bootstrap 3 site, but converted to Bootstrap 4 standards and stylized a little differently:



The FAQ section looks to be quite long, and I’m not sure what’s acceptable and not when it comes to content length/amount on a page. I’m also worried that the sidebar will be too long (high) for everything to be shown at once (even though it contains nested items which will be hidden once another section is chosen).

So I’ve been toying with ideas to split the FAQ into 3 parts. Perhaps with 3 buttons on the top, and of course the sidebar nav corresponding to the contents of the selected part:



I’m not sure how this can be done, but this Roland page has given me an idea:

If you go to that page at Roland and zoom out/resize to the the browser’s minimum (to get an overview of what’s going on), like this…



…then click on the various sections there (Features, Specs, Accessories, Downloads, Support) the contents move aside and make way for new information, but without removing/changing the contents above it, nor the header and footer. I see that Adorama (scroll down to the overview, specs, reviews etc. section) for instance uses the same technique (but without the fancy smooth sideways and up auto-scrolling that Roland has).

Could I adapt something similar for my 3 FAQ parts, and how can this be done in Bootstrap 4?

Is this basically a carousel and AJAX loading of the contents?

I also found another site (Torus kit) where they use sidebar navs on both left and right sides in order to split up the huge amount of content. Very nice and similar to what I’m looking for, but I prefer a more visual approach as IMHO makes for a better overview of what’s going on:



Alternatively I can just stick with the simple idea of the entire FAQ as one page:



How big should the section header titles be, font types/sizes to use, text-spacing, how should images, illustrations, tables etc. be placed alongside the text and so on? There is a rule of thumb that no text should be smaller than 16px, but I prefer 18px. And another rule of thumb is that the optimal line length for your body text is considered to be 50-60 characters per line, including spaces. Read about usability

Thanks. Good suggestions about the text size. I see there’s a lot of reading to be done and visibility being a huge subject itself.

I suppose I can start by “dumping” the pre-written text content for my FAQ into its <div> box I’ve made for the contents, then place additional <div> boxes within for things like illustrations (with comments) so that they reorganize correctly when resized for mobile etc.

Most of this is in theory and some simple codepen excercises, so if someone knows of a guide which explains this part of designing a Bootstrap-based site it would be of great help.

Perhaps I’ve just used the wrong search-words when trying to find something like that myself.