Choice of language in the navigation bar

HTML & CSS
Good morning,

I would like to make it possible in the navigation bar to choose the language, for example French or English.

Can you help me?

html

<header>
        <a href="#">
            <h1>Christophe Portfolio</h1>
        </a>
        <nav>
            <ul>
                <a href="#home">
                    <li>Home</li>
                </a>
                <a href="#about">
                    <li>About</li>
                </a>
                <a href="#projects">
                    <li>Projets</li>
                </a>
                <a href="#contact">
                    <li>Contact</li>
                </a>
            </ul>
        </nav>
    </header>

css

@import url('https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto:ital,wght@0,100;0,500;1,100;1,500&display=swap');

* {
    margin: 0px;
    padding: 0px;
    box-sizing: border-box;
    --prime-color: #6ab5d0;
}

html {
    scroll-behavior: smooth;
}

body {
    font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
    max-width: 1600px;
    margin: 0 auto;
    background-color: #e5e9e9;
}

nav li {
    list-style: none;
    margin-right: 40px;
    font-size: 18px;
}

h1 {
    margin-left: 40px;
}

header a {
    text-decoration: none;
    color: #383838;
}

header a:hover {
    color: var(--prime-color);
}

header {
    display: flex;
    justify-content: space-between;
    max-width: 1600px;
    padding: 20px;
    align-items: center;
    position: fixed;
    width: 100%;
    background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.75);
}

nav ul {
    display: flex;
}