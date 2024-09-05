Choice of language in the navigation bar

Good morning,
I would like to make it possible in the navigation bar to choose the language, for example French or English.
Can you help me?
html
<header>
<a href="#">
<h1>Christophe Portfolio</h1>
</a>
<nav>
<ul>
<a href="#home">
<li>Home</li>
</a>
<a href="#about">
<li>About</li>
</a>
<a href="#projects">
<li>Projets</li>
</a>
<a href="#contact">
<li>Contact</li>
</a>
</ul>
</nav>
</header>
css
@import url('https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto:ital,wght@0,100;0,500;1,100;1,500&display=swap');
* {
margin: 0px;
padding: 0px;
box-sizing: border-box;
--prime-color: #6ab5d0;
}
html {
scroll-behavior: smooth;
}
body {
font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
max-width: 1600px;
margin: 0 auto;
background-color: #e5e9e9;
}
nav li {
list-style: none;
margin-right: 40px;
font-size: 18px;
}
h1 {
margin-left: 40px;
}
header a {
text-decoration: none;
color: #383838;
}
header a:hover {
color: var(--prime-color);
}
header {
display: flex;
justify-content: space-between;
max-width: 1600px;
padding: 20px;
align-items: center;
position: fixed;
width: 100%;
background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.75);
}
nav ul {
display: flex;
}