Child selction under Parent classname

Hello there,
I have this HTML:
<div class="classname">
<h4><a href="">Why you need to go to the faroe islands. Clues?</a></h4>
<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit. Soluta nam culpa, officia! Ipsa at sed dicta nesciunt beatae aliquam fuga maiores laborum cum vero debitis corporis, amet quis ducimus, consequatur?</p>
<p>By <a href="">Author Name</a></p>
</div>
I wanted to target the foirst paragraph tag under the classname class.
.classname:nth-child(2) {}
.classname p:first-child {}
I though both should work, and I tried both, but none delivered the result. Which will be the correct syntax?
Is this syntactically flawed and a wrong logic:
classname p:first-child {}