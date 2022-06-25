Child selction under Parent classname

Hello there,

I have this HTML:

<div class="classname">
	<h4><a href="">Why you need to go to the faroe islands. Clues?</a></h4>
	<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit. Soluta nam culpa, officia! Ipsa at sed dicta nesciunt beatae aliquam fuga maiores laborum cum vero debitis corporis, amet quis ducimus, consequatur?</p>
	<p>By <a href="">Author Name</a></p>
</div>

I wanted to target the foirst paragraph tag under the classname class.

.classname:nth-child(2) {}
.classname p:first-child {}

I though both should work, and I tried both, but none delivered the result. Which will be the correct syntax?

Is this syntactically flawed and a wrong logic: classname p:first-child {}

You could use:-

.classname p:nth-child(2){}

or

.classname p:first-of-type {}
In your first example, the syntax is wrong. You need to change it to:

.classname p:nth-child(2) {}

In the second, there is no element matching your rule. .classname p:first-child {} targets the first child of .classname, if it is a <p> element. In this case, it’s an <h4> element, so the rule is not applied.

This would work:

.classname p:first-of-type {}

