Child selction under Parent classname

I have this HTML:

<div class="classname"> <h4><a href="">Why you need to go to the faroe islands. Clues?</a></h4> <p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit. Soluta nam culpa, officia! Ipsa at sed dicta nesciunt beatae aliquam fuga maiores laborum cum vero debitis corporis, amet quis ducimus, consequatur?</p> <p>By <a href="">Author Name</a></p> </div>

I wanted to target the foirst paragraph tag under the classname class.

.classname:nth-child(2) {} .classname p:first-child {}

I though both should work, and I tried both, but none delivered the result. Which will be the correct syntax?