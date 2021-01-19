Cherry blossom water reflection

Welp, thanks to an amazing animation I found, I decided to modify it to this cherry blossom image. One trouble spot though. I want to just have the bottom half of it animating the water. I tried to do this, but it came out not so well. But here it is without that :
Did you mean something like this?
Most of the top of the image is black so you probably want to animate less than half of it which is why I made it animate further down.
I simply added the filter to the whole image and then placed a duplicate image on top with a clipped out section to allow the effect to be seen only on part of the image. Just adjust the clip-path co-ordinates to show more or less of the image.
here is a water ripple example…
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/bGwZEKx
https://codepen.io/coothead/pen/bGwZEKx
Hello @coothead thanks. I tried putting @PaulOB’s example on my blog, but it came out really huge haha. I don’t know where in the code to shrink it down to size.
What size do you want it and in what context are you placing it.
I assumed you wanted it to cover the whole body looking at the codepen you posted?
There’s various ways to do this and the version by @coothead is good and simpler.
Here’s a smaller version of my example.
I wish I could just share a pic of where I want it, but here is a screen shot link. This is the one you first linked me to, with the reflection covering the whole image.
Do you want it in the centre of the viewport and taking up the whole viewport.?
Or does it need to be smaller than the viewport.?
Also are you putting content on top of it or below it ?
Should the image scroll away or be fixed in place and content scrolls over the top?
The more information you provide will help to determine the best way to approach it
@PaulOB, does the image I shared not help? Pretty much explains it all . How else should I be specific?
If that image is how you want it to look then it helps a bit but I can’t see the dynamics of the page.
Does the image scale with the viewport or is it a fixed size?
Does it scroll away once you start scrolling? Or does content scroll over it.
Is it 50% of the viewport height or is it the same fixed height all the time.
The image you are showing looks pretty large but your original is only 350px approx so will lose quality if scaled larger.
Have a look at this example and we can take it from there
There’s no scrolling. It has a width and height size. Lemme see if I can take a wider screen shot of it for you.
It’s at the side as you can see there.