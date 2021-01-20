Cherry blossom water reflection

Still working on it, but would like some help. I forgot to mention an important thing though. I do already have a class “.wrapper”, and that is for my blog posts, date, title…etc. So that may be why it isn’t looking nice. I tried changing that wrapper to #wrapper instead. Worked somewhat, but the image hides behind the main wrapper, and I can’t get z-index to move it up, no matter how much.
Hi there ladans37,
here is an example that replicates
the image in your post #22
Full Page View:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/RwGdZbR
Editor View:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/pen/RwGdZbR
coothead
Hi @coothead , many thanks. It looks gorgeous. I will play around with this. Hopefully it will fit on my blog as this size
It will fit on a mobile device…
292 x 434
coothead
Nice. I played around with it on my blog. I need it to be smaller than what it is, but then the reflection will mess that up. I tried getting it much smaller.
if you change this…
#flower-container {
max-width: 40em;
margin: 1em auto;
border: 0.25em solid #a52a2a;
background-color: #a52a2a;
}
…to this …
#flower-container {
max-width: 25em;
margin: 1em auto;
border: 0.25em solid #a52a2a;
background-color: #a52a2a;
}
you will reduce it’s width by 15em - ( 240px ).
coothead
Will try that thanks
How about the image itself? I’m having a hard time with that, as they’re two different images. The size of the flower image affects the ripple image.
Think I’ll leave out the container, as it confuses things lol.
Having a lot of difficulty with the ripple. I can’t get it to the right size. Idk what else I can do.
What is the right size?
Well, you could show us your coding attempt.
coothead
No, we need code.
How else can we see what is the cause of your discomfort?
coothead
Right. Ok hang on…
So, I’ve just been playing with the numbers to #ripple :
#flower{
position: relative;
top:500px;
left:520px;
width: 15em;
padding-top: 16.25em;
margin: 8.125em auto;
border: none;
background-image: url(https://i.ibb.co/CHHMHrR/pink-cherry-blossom-on-black-260nw-48419839.jpg);
background-repeat:no-repeat;
background-size: 100% auto;
z-index:90000;
}
#ripples {
position: absolute;
width: 16em;
height: 8em;
top: 7.35em;
left: -0.5em;
background-image: url(https://i.ibb.co/CHHMHrR/pink-cherry-blossom-on-black-260nw-48419839.jpg);
background-size: 130% auto;
background-position: 0 -9.75em;
filter: url( #turbulence);
}
Wish we could just put them together and resize them both at the same time, rather than individually. I think that would be easier. I still am not getting the perfect fit no matter what numbers I try.
You have decimated the code, so it obviously will not work.
When I asked for the code, I really should have said give
us the code of the page in which you are trying to insert
the image and indicate where you want it positioned,
coothead
I understand. What do you mean by decimated. I’ve just finished sorting it out. I’ll share a pic.
Does this make sense to ya? What I did was remove the image you had, opened the full image of the flower, and cropped it to just the bottom half. Then went on from there. Here’s the code to both again :
#flower{
position: relative;
top:500px;
left:520px;
width: 12em;
height: 12em;
padding-top: 16.25em;
margin: 8.125em auto;
border: none;
background-image: url(https://i.ibb.co/CHHMHrR/pink-cherry-blossom-on-black-260nw-48419839.jpg);
background-repeat:no-repeat;
background-size: 100% auto;
z-index:90000;
}
#ripples {
position: absolute;
width: 12em;
height: 4em;
top: 5.8em;
left: -1.5em;
background-image: url(https://i.ibb.co/BBqP9YX/pink-cherry-blossom-on-black-bottom.jpg);
background-size: 132% auto;
background-position: 0 -9.75em;
filter: url( #turbulence);
}
This is as close as I could get to what you sent me
Hi there ladans37,
I have just noticed that you are trying to
put this on a tumblr site.
Unfortunately, this means that I will now
be unable to help any more.
coothead
@coothead I replied this morning to your message here, but guess it didn’t show up on here lol. It was this :
Blockquote Good morning. Yeah this is my tumblr blog I have been working on.