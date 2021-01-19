Cherry blossom water reflection

HTML & CSS
#1

Welp, thanks to an amazing animation I found, I decided to modify it to this cherry blossom image. One trouble spot though. I want to just have the bottom half of it animating the water. I tried to do this, but it came out not so well. But here it is without that :

#2

Did you mean something like this?

Most of the top of the image is black so you probably want to animate less than half of it which is why I made it animate further down.

I simply added the filter to the whole image and then placed a duplicate image on top with a clipped out section to allow the effect to be seen only on part of the image. Just adjust the clip-path co-ordinates to show more or less of the image.

1 Like
#3

Hi there ladans37,

here is a water ripple example…

Full Page View:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/bGwZEKx

Editor View:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/pen/bGwZEKx

coothead

2 Likes
#4

Hello @coothead thanks. I tried putting @PaulOB’s example on my blog, but it came out really huge haha. I don’t know where in the code to shrink it down to size.