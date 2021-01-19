Cherry blossom water reflection

Welp, thanks to an amazing animation I found, I decided to modify it to this cherry blossom image. One trouble spot though. I want to just have the bottom half of it animating the water. I tried to do this, but it came out not so well. But here it is without that :
Did you mean something like this?
Most of the top of the image is black so you probably want to animate less than half of it which is why I made it animate further down.
I simply added the filter to the whole image and then placed a duplicate image on top with a clipped out section to allow the effect to be seen only on part of the image. Just adjust the clip-path co-ordinates to show more or less of the image.
Hi there ladans37,
here is a water ripple example…
Full Page View:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/bGwZEKx
Editor View:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/pen/bGwZEKx
coothead
