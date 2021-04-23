Cherry blossom picture frame

Took my cherry blossom image and made a frame for it. Looks like those animated pictures that were seen some years ago. The ones that lit up when plugged in . Any ideas on how to improve it?
Visually? Loose the image border.
@Erik_J well I changed the frame color, and am thinking to change the so called glass. It looks very plastic like right now lol
Also took out the box shadow. Looked really odd, and took all my attention away from the rest of the picture.
It looks a bit flat and the drop shadow could do with fading out. Below are a couple created on a site I was making. I never got around to finishing it as mine have more depth but could be improved, Try it out here: Image effects tools (rubbleimages.com)
@Rubble, it looks gorgeous. I can see you like spiders there btw
Thanks @ladans37 and I am not a spider fan but I think that one works well as a avatar.
You’re welcome @Rubble. Oh ok. Looks like the brown recluse.
Are you a spider fan?
I have taken few spider photographs but have been concentrating on Dragonfly’s lately.
Haha naw, but I do like certain ones. The jumping spider, and the wolf spider. Very fuzzy! I like dragon flies too.
