Checkng values in an array()

Checking values in an array()

I have an array

echo '<pre>'; print_r($assetArray); echo '</pre>';

result



Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [name] => 
            [id] => 2
            [asset_type] => 5
            [chassis_row] => 1
            [chassis_col] => 1
            [manufacturer] => 
            [model] => 
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [name] => 
            [id] => 1
            [asset_type] => 1
            [chassis_row] => 1
            [chassis_col] => 1
            [manufacturer] => Brocade
            [model] => VDX 2730
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [name] => 
            [id] => 2
            [asset_type] => 3
            [chassis_row] => 2
            [chassis_col] => 1
            [manufacturer] => 3Com
            [model] => 3C16791C
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [name] => 
            [id] => 1
            [asset_type] => 2
            [chassis_row] => 3
            [chassis_col] => 1
            [manufacturer] => Aculab
            [model] => E1/T1 PCI
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [name] => 
            [id] => 1
            [asset_type] => 4
            [chassis_row] => 4
            [chassis_col] => 1
            [manufacturer] => 3Com
            [model] => 3CB9LF10MC
        )

    [5] => Array
        (
            [name] => 
            [id] => 2
            [asset_type] => 4
            [chassis_row] => 5
            [chassis_col] => 1
            [manufacturer] => Xsigo Systems
            [model] => 8GB Fibre Module
        )

    [6] => Array
        (
            [name] => 
            [id] => 2
            [asset_type] => 1
            [chassis_row] => 6
            [chassis_col] => 1
            [manufacturer] => Brocade
            [model] => VDX 2730
        )

    [7] => Array
        (
            [name] => 
            [id] => 3
            [asset_type] => 3
            [chassis_row] => 7
            [chassis_col] => 1
            [manufacturer] => 3Com
            [model] => 3C16791C
        )

    [8] => Array
        (
            [name] => 
            [id] => 2
            [asset_type] => 2
            [chassis_row] => 8
            [chassis_col] => 1
            [manufacturer] => Aculab
            [model] => E1/T1 PCI
        )

)

How can I verify the chassis_row, and chassis_col are not the same in any of the indexes?
he 0, and 1 both have the same values (chassis_row, and chassis_col), would this be the right line of thinking…

foreach($assetArray as $asset) {
  if($asset[chassis_col] == $asset+1[chassis_col] && $asset[chassis_row] == $asset+1[chassis_row])
Not sure what the $asset+1 stuff is about. Maybe you are a C/C++ dev? You could loop through and record each chassis_row and chassis_col in an “already seen” list and then compare each asset to the list to see if it is found already. This is assuming of course that chassis_row 1 and chassis_col 1 could be seen as a pair on index 7 and not necessarily right after the original pair.

Do you only need to know if there are some doubles or do you also need to know which one are double?