Checkng values in an array()

I have an array
echo '<pre>'; print_r($assetArray); echo '</pre>';
result
Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[name] =>
[id] => 2
[asset_type] => 5
[chassis_row] => 1
[chassis_col] => 1
[manufacturer] =>
[model] =>
)
[1] => Array
(
[name] =>
[id] => 1
[asset_type] => 1
[chassis_row] => 1
[chassis_col] => 1
[manufacturer] => Brocade
[model] => VDX 2730
)
[2] => Array
(
[name] =>
[id] => 2
[asset_type] => 3
[chassis_row] => 2
[chassis_col] => 1
[manufacturer] => 3Com
[model] => 3C16791C
)
[3] => Array
(
[name] =>
[id] => 1
[asset_type] => 2
[chassis_row] => 3
[chassis_col] => 1
[manufacturer] => Aculab
[model] => E1/T1 PCI
)
[4] => Array
(
[name] =>
[id] => 1
[asset_type] => 4
[chassis_row] => 4
[chassis_col] => 1
[manufacturer] => 3Com
[model] => 3CB9LF10MC
)
[5] => Array
(
[name] =>
[id] => 2
[asset_type] => 4
[chassis_row] => 5
[chassis_col] => 1
[manufacturer] => Xsigo Systems
[model] => 8GB Fibre Module
)
[6] => Array
(
[name] =>
[id] => 2
[asset_type] => 1
[chassis_row] => 6
[chassis_col] => 1
[manufacturer] => Brocade
[model] => VDX 2730
)
[7] => Array
(
[name] =>
[id] => 3
[asset_type] => 3
[chassis_row] => 7
[chassis_col] => 1
[manufacturer] => 3Com
[model] => 3C16791C
)
[8] => Array
(
[name] =>
[id] => 2
[asset_type] => 2
[chassis_row] => 8
[chassis_col] => 1
[manufacturer] => Aculab
[model] => E1/T1 PCI
)
)
How can I verify the chassis_row, and chassis_col are not the same in any of the indexes?
he 0, and 1 both have the same values (chassis_row, and chassis_col), would this be the right line of thinking…
foreach($assetArray as $asset) {
if($asset[chassis_col] == $asset+1[chassis_col] && $asset[chassis_row] == $asset+1[chassis_row])