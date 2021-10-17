Checking values in an array()

I will give basically the same answer as your other post Comparing values in an array with this modified answer.

if(!empty($assetArray)): $newdata = array(); foreach($assetArray as $k => $arr): $newdata[$assetArray[$k]['chassis_row']][$assetArray[$k]['chassis_col']][] = $arr; endforeach; $collision = array(); foreach($newdata as $k => $arr): foreach($newdata[$k] as $k2 => $arr2): if(count($newdata[$k][$k2]) > 1): $collision[$k] = $arr2; endif; endforeach; endforeach; echo "<pre>"; print_r($collision); echo "</pre>"; endif;

You are basically restructuring the array to use the chassis_row as the primary key and the chassis_col as the secondary key and an OPEN key [] to hold array values. This restructuring will look more like this.

Array ( [1] => Array ( [1] => Array ( [0] => Array ( [name] => [id] => 2 [asset_type] => 5 [chassis_row] => 1 [chassis_col] => 1 [manufacturer] => [model] => ) [1] => Array ( [name] => [id] => 1 [asset_type] => 1 [chassis_row] => 1 [chassis_col] => 1 [manufacturer] => Brocade [model] => VDX 2730 ) ) )//etc...

You will notice that in the second double foreach section as we loop through the chassis_row and chassis_col we then do a count of the array under these keys looking for a count greater then 1 if(count($newdata[$k][$k2]) > 1): (like shown in the array above) and IF found place these arrays into a $collision array, shown below.