Checking loading time more precisely

For checking loading time of my webpage, I made the code below.
<?php $openTime=time(); ?>
My text start
abcdefg hijklmn opqrstu vwxyz
My text end
<?php $closeTime=time();
$loadingTime=$closeTime-$openTime;
echo $loadingTime;
?>
Since the unit of the unix time is second, the loading time is usually “0” second.
I like to check the loading time more precisely.
For example, 1/100 , 1/1000, or 1/10,000 second.instead of a second.
Can I check the loading time more precisely than a second by your help?
.