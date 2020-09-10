Checking loading time more precisely

For checking loading time of my webpage, I made the code below.

<?php $openTime=time(); ?> My text start abcdefg hijklmn opqrstu vwxyz My text end <?php $closeTime=time(); $loadingTime=$closeTime-$openTime; echo $loadingTime; ?>

Since the unit of the unix time is second, the loading time is usually “0” second.

I like to check the loading time more precisely.

For example, 1/100 , 1/1000, or 1/10,000 second.instead of a second.

Can I check the loading time more precisely than a second by your help?

